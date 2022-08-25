Brush fire northeast of Glendora sends smoke billowing above San Gabriel Valley

A brush fire ignited Thursday afternoon amid 90-degree heat in the San Gabriel Mountains, prompting response from multiple agencies.

The East fire was first reported near East Fork and Glendora Mountain roads northeast of Glendora, according to officials with the Angeles National Forest.

Officials initially estimated that the fire had burned 5 to 7 acres, according to a tweet by the Angeles National Forest at 2:15 p.m.

The fire was estimated to be 75 acres as of 4 p.m., according to Dana Dierkes, a forest spokesperson.

Glendora Ridge Road from the Mt. Baldy side has been closed due to the fire, according to the Mt. Baldy Volunteer Fire Department.

The blaze is visible from the 210 and 605 freeways, forest officials said.

The temperature near the fire was 90 degrees with relative humidity of 30% to 35%, upvalley winds of 5 to 8 mph and gusts up to 15 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

This is a developing story and will be updated.