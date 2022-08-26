Pipeline operators agree to plead guilty to federal environmental charges in O.C. oil spill and pay nearly $13 million in fines

A Texas oil company and two of its subsidiaries agreed Friday to plead guilty to federal environmental charges and pay nearly $13 million in connection with the oil spill that fouled Southern California’s coastline last fall.

Houston-based Amplify Energy Co. and two of its subsidiaries have agreed to plead guilty to violating the Clean Water Act by negligently discharging oil into the waters off Huntington Beach on Oct. 1 and Oct. 2, according to plea agreements entered in federal court Friday.

The companies have agreed to pay a $7.1 million criminal fine and reimburse federal agencies for an estimated $5.8 million in expenses that were incurred after the leaking pipeline sent 25,000 gallons of crude gushing into San Pedro Bay.

“This oil spill affected numerous people, businesses and organizations who use the Southern California coastal waters,” said Acting U.S. Atty. Stephanie Christensen in a prepared statement. “The companies involved are now accepting their responsibility for criminal conduct and are required to make significant improvements that will help prevent future oil spills.”

“We believe this resolution, which is subject to court review and approval, reflects the commitments we made immediately following the incident to impacted parties and is in the best interest of Amplify and its stakeholders,” said Martyn Willsher, Amplify’s president and chief executive. “We are committed to safely operating in a way that ensures the protection of the environment and the surrounding communities.”

Amplify Energy and its two subsidiaries — Beta Operating Co. and San Pedro Bay Pipeline Co. — have also agreed to a four-year probationary period during which they will be subject to stricter regulatory scrutiny, according to the plea agreements.

The firms would be required to install a new leak detection system in the 17.3-mile pipeline, notify regulators of every alarm signaling a leak in the pipeline, and contract with an oil spill response group or vessel company that can detect oil on the surface of the water at night or in low-light conditions.

Representatives for the three firms are expected to appear in federal court in Santa Ana in “the near future” to formally enter their guilty pleas, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement.

If U.S. District Judge David O. Carter does not accept the terms of the plea agreement, any of the parties could withdraw from it and the case would go to trial, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

Amplify Energy and its subsidiaries were indicted by a federal grand jury in December.

The underwater pipeline, which runs between a production and processing platform called Elly to the Port of Long Beach, was being operated by “an understaffed and fatigued crew” who “had not been provided sufficient training regarding the pipeline’s automated leak detection system,” the indictment said.

The indictment presented a scene of confusion and disarray that began on the afternoon of Oct. 1 as crews on the offshore oil platform attempted to deal with a series of alarms from the rig’s leak detection system while still keeping oil flowing through the pipeline. Those alarms, the indictment alleged, began nearly 16 hours before the time that Amplify Energy’s chief executive said the company was aware of a leak.

