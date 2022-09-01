California

Photos: Route fire in Castaic explodes to 5,000 acres and no containment

A water-dropping helicopters hovers over a lake while smoke rises from hills on fire behind it.
A water-dropping helicopters hovers at the Castaic Lake State Recreation Area while battling the Route fire.
(Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)
By Times Photography Staff
Triple digit temperatures and dry vegetation have created rapid spread of the Route fire in Castaic.

As of Thursday morning, the Route fire has burned more than 5,000 acres and is zero percent contained.

The Route fire began around noon Wednesday and spread to about 60 acres by the time Los Angeles County firefighters were dispatched to the scene, according to the L.A. County Fire Department on Twitter. Flames burned about 250 acres by 5:27 p.m. near Lake Hughes Road on northbound Interstate 5, LACFD added.

A helicopter drops water on the Route fire in Castaic.
(Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press)
A firefighter works on hotspots as a helicopter prepares to drop water on the Route fire in the background.
A firefighter works on hotspots as a helicopter prepares to drop water on the Route fire in Castaic.
(Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press)
Shrouded by smoke, an air tanker drops retardant on the Route fire in Castaic.
(Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press)
High winds whip up embers from a hotspot at the Route fire in Castaic.
(Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press)
A bulldozer works to build a fire line while flames and smoke rise behind it.
A bulldozer works to build a fire line on Route fire in Castaic.
(Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press)

