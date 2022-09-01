Photos: Route fire in Castaic explodes to 5,000 acres and no containment

Share
Triple digit temperatures and dry vegetation have created rapid spread of the Route fire in Castaic.
As of Thursday morning, the Route fire has burned more than 5,000 acres and is zero percent contained.
The Route fire began around noon Wednesday and spread to about 60 acres by the time Los Angeles County firefighters were dispatched to the scene, according to the L.A. County Fire Department on Twitter. Flames burned about 250 acres by 5:27 p.m. near Lake Hughes Road on northbound Interstate 5, LACFD added.
