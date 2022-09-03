Two men are found stabbed to death in South Los Angeles; suspect in custody

Two men were found stabbed to death in South Los Angeles early Saturday and a third man was taken into custody in the case, a police spokeswoman said.

LAPD officers responded at 12:18 a.m. to the 300 block of West 77th Street and found two men with stab wounds — one in his 30s, the other in his 60s, Officer Annie Hernandez said. Both were pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

A suspect was taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing, Hernandez said. She did not name the suspect, identifying him only as a man in his 60s.

Homicides were up by 1.5% in Los Angeles through Aug. 27, compared with the same period last year, according to LAPD statistics. In the LAPD’s 77th Street Division, homicides were up 2.7%.