Fire tornados swirl in deadly Hemet blaze

A fire and smoke tornado swirls at the head of the Fairview fire along Batista Road near Hemet on Tuesday
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
By Luis Sinco
Irfan Khan
By Tuesday evening, the Fairview fire near Hemet had burned through 4,500 acres and fire officials continued to expand evacuation orders as the blaze threatened about 3,500 structures.

At least seven structures were destroyed and several more were damaged, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Two residents in Avery Canyon were killed while trying to flee, officials said. A third was injured.

The cause of the fire remained unknown, but Southern California Edison reported “circuit activity” about the same time the first flames were reported at 3:37 p.m., the utility company said.

A horse stands along State Street as heavy smoke billows from the Fairview Fire burning in Avery Canyon
A horse stands along State Street as heavy smoke billows from the Fairview Fire burning in Avery Canyon on Tuesday in Hemet, CA.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
The Fairview fire burns along Batista Road near Hemet on Tuesday
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
A Chinook helicopter makes a water drop brush fire Fairview Fire burning in Avery Canyon on Tuesday.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
A firefighter battles the Fairview fire along Batista Road near Hemet on Tuesday.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Robert Monje gives water to his dogs after evacuating his residence along Batista Road near Hemet
Robert Monje gives water to his dogs after evacuating his residence along Batista Road near Hemet because of the Fairview fire.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
The Fairview fire burns along Batista Road near Hemet on Tuesday.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
A horse covered in red fire retardant waits for its owner on Gibble Road where many structures were burned
A horse covered in red fire retardant waits for its owner on Gibble Road where many structures were burned in the Fairview Fire in Avery Canyon on Tuesday in Hemet, CA.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
A firefighting jumbo jet is. dwarfed by the plume of the Fairview fire along Batista Road near Hemet on Tuesday.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
A front of a car Gibble Road melted in the heat of the Fairview Fire that is still raging in Avery Canyon on Tuesday.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
Motorist flee the Fairview fire as it burns long Batista Road near Hemet on Tuesday.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
A firefighter battles the Fairview fire along Batista Road near Hemet on Tuesday.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
A firefighting jumbo jet drops fire retardant ahead of the Fairview fire near Hemet.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
The Fairview fire lights up the night sky over Hemet on Tuesday, Sep. 6, 2022. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
The Fairview fire lights up the night sky over Hemet on Tuesday
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
The sun sets behind a pall of smoke from the Fairview fire near Hemet on Tuesday.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

