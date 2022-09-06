Advertisement
California

15-day watering ban takes effect today for 4 million Los Angeles County residents

A lawn is watered by a sprinkler
A sprinkler waters a lawn in Los Angeles in May. A 15-day outdoor watering ban is now in effect for 4 million Los Angeles County residents as crews make emergency repairs to a pipeline.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
A 15-day outdoor watering ban took effect for 4 million Los Angeles County residents on Tuesday as crews make emergency repairs to a pipeline that delivers water to Southern Californians, according to the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California.

The 36-mile Upper Feeder pipeline, which carries water from the Colorado River to Southern California, began leaking earlier this year, officials said. The agency made temporary repairs and continued using the pipeline at a reduced capacity but scheduled permanent repairs to be made from Tuesday to Sept. 20, during which the pipeline will be offline.

“We need to make this urgent repair to ensure this infrastructure can continue serving Southern California in the immediate term and for years to come,” Brent Yamasaki, an MWD operations manager, said in a statement. “While we do this work, we need people who normally get water from this pipeline to eliminate their outdoor water use to stretch the limited available water supplies. We don’t take this call lightly, but it is what is needed at this time.”

The ban affects people in Beverly Hills, Glendale, Burbank, Malibu, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando and Torrance, in addition to residents in the Central Basin Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, Foothill Municipal Water District and West Basin Municipal Water District. Residents can view the shutdown map on the Metropolitan Water District website to learn more. Residents of the city of Los Angeles and others served by the L.A. Department of Water and Power are not affected, though they are subject to other restrictions.

About 6 million residents of Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties have been limited to outdoor watering one day a week since June 1. Consumers under emergency conservation will have to continue adhering to the water rules.

During the shutdown, officials recommend residents eliminate all outdoor irrigation, stop mowing their lawns and minimize the use of their lawns for parking vehicles and recreation. People are encouraged to put a bucket in their showers to collect water as it warms, then use that water for plants and hot spots on their lawns that are under excessive stress.

The agency also urged people not to leave the water running while washing dishes, and instead fill the sink or a bucket with water to wash their dishes. The used water can then be used to irrigate trees and grass.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Sacramento Bee. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. In her free time, she enjoys hikes, skiing and a good Brooklyn bagel.

