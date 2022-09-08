Light rain surprises, cools down parts of Southern California amid heat wave

Parts of Southern California woke up to light rain Thursday morning, as residents look for a break from the heat.

According to Ryan Kittell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard, the rainfall has been “splattered over” the Los Angeles valley and coastal areas. Montebello recorded about a third of an inch of rain and Glendora about 100th of an inch. Other areas may have received brief, scattered rain, but not enough to measure 100th of an inch, he said.

The rain comes as Hurricane Kay, a storm system off the coast of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, is expected to affect Southern California starting Friday. The wet conditions Thursday morning were not directly from Kay, which is projected to be a tropical storm as it moves along California’s southern coast, but the storm is creating winds from the east, bringing extra moisture to the area.

“We weren’t expecting it today, that is the surprising part,” Kittell said.

Further south, Brandt Maxwell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Diego, said that the rain has not yet made a huge impact, with just about a tenth of an inch recorded in most places.

“The storms we’ve have had this morning have been moving fast enough and spotty enough,” Brandt said. Much of it has occurred in San Bernardino and the Inland Empire.

The hot weather will likely stretch into the weekend, with Southern Californians getting some cooler, more pleasant temperatures beginning Saturday.