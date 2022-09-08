Two killed in plane crash at Santa Monica Airport

Two people were killed Thursday in a plane crash at Santa Monica Airport, fire officials said.

Around 4:45 p.m., a small aircraft crashed on the runway, the Santa Monica Fire Department said. The two victims were the only people onboard.

There was no hazard to nearby neighborhoods, the Fire Department said.

The Federal Aviation Administration identified the plane as a single-engine Piper Sport.

Video from KTLA-TV Channel 5 showed fire and police vehicles on the runway surrounding a charred spot on the ground.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

