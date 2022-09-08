Advertisement
Two killed in plane crash at Santa Monica Airport

A plane crashed at the Santa Monica Airport on Thursday afternoon, killing two people.
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Two people were killed Thursday in a plane crash at Santa Monica Airport, fire officials said.

Around 4:45 p.m., a small aircraft crashed on the runway, the Santa Monica Fire Department said. The two victims were the only people onboard.

There was no hazard to nearby neighborhoods, the Fire Department said.

The Federal Aviation Administration identified the plane as a single-engine Piper Sport.

Video from KTLA-TV Channel 5 showed fire and police vehicles on the runway surrounding a charred spot on the ground.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

This story will be updated.

Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

