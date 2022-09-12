Advertisement
Share
California

9 French bulldog puppies stolen from Northridge home as breed continues to be target for theft

French bulldog puppies snuggled on blankets and pillows
Los Angeles police are investigating an incident in which nine French bulldog puppies were stolen from a residence in Northridge.
(Los Angeles Police Department)
By Grace TooheyStaff Writer 
Share

Nine French bulldog puppies were stolen from a Northridge home Sunday, as the pricey pets continue to be a frequent target for theft, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The owner said he left the nine puppies at his home with a friend Sunday afternoon, when two masked men entered the residence and stole the dogs, according to an LAPD news release. The thieves were both wearing black ski masks, the victim said, and one wore a purple shirt.

Bulldogs, especially French bulldogs, have soared in popularity in recent years, making them some of the most expensive dogs in the United States, according to reports. The high demand for the dogs has made them more prone to thefts in California and across the country, as they can go for a steep price on the black market.

A French bulldog sits near an area on North Sierra Bonita Ave. where Lady Gaga's dog walker was shot and two of her French bulldogs stolen, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. The dog walker was shot once Wednesday night and is expected to survive his injuries. The man was walking three of Lady Gaga's dogs at the time but one escaped. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

California

Man arrested in shooting of Lady Gaga’s dog walker is erroneously released from jail

A man who was arrested last year in connection with the shooting of Lady Gaga’s dog walker was released from jail Wednesday by mistake.

Perhaps most famously, a pair of Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs were taken in Hollywood last year during a violent attack on her dog walker.

Breeding of bulldogs, which are known to have many health problems because of inbreeding and face shape, was recently banned in Norway. The decision has sparked further discussion and regulations for the dogs’ health internationally, but no changes have been made in the United States.

Anyone with additional information about the French bulldog theft in Northridge is asked to call the LAPD Devonshire station at (818) 832-0633.

California

French bulldog taken in home invasion robbery in San Gabriel Valley, authorities say

A 3-month-old French bulldog was among the valuables taken by three masked suspects in a home-invasion robbery in Rosemead, sheriff’s officials say.

CaliforniaAnimals & Pets
Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement