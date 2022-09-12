Firefighter injured in massive warehouse fire in Riverside County

A five-alarm fire outside a Riverside County warehouse has left one firefighter injured as crews continue to battle Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported at 1:32 p.m. in the 22000 block of Opportunity Way at Capital Logistics, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection/Riverside County Fire Department. At least 10 acres of cardboard and outside storage are involved, fire officials said. One firefighter suffered injuries that were not life threatening.

Roads are closed on Opportunity Way between Van Buren Boulevard and Meridian Parkway, officials said.

The cardboard, containing clothing and other items, was 15 to 20 feet high, said Capt. Richard Cordova, a fire department spokesperson.

In addition to the Riverside crew, personnel from other agencies — including March Air Reserve Base, the California Highway Patrol, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and fire personnel from Corona and Hemet — are on the scene, Cordova said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.