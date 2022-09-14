Active shooter reports at California schools spur investigations; may all be hoaxes, authorities say

Police were investigating a string of reports of active shooters or threats to several California schools on Wednesday, but so far most of the calls were quickly determined to be hoaxes and students are safe, authorities said.

Law enforcement sources told The Times that while investigations are ongoing, the FBI has gathered information that shows a possible link between a dozen false reports at schools across California and Texas in recent days.

In California on Wednesday, there were reports of shootings, lockdowns or evacuations at Lancaster High School in the Antelope Valley, Mater Dei Catholic High School in Chula Vista, Gibson Elementary and Bullard High School in Fresno and Santa Rosa High School.

The Santa Barbara Police Department tweeted that reports of an active shooter at Bishop Diego High School are false. “Zero evidence of an incident,” the tweet said and all students are safe and accounted for. The false report is under investigation.

In Chula Vista, Mater Dei was placed on lockdown after a caller made a report of an active shooter on the campus. Officers arrived at the high school shortly after, as well as nearby Veterans Elementary School.

Just before 2 p.m., Chula Vista police confirmed via Twitter that the schools were safe and that the reported threat was not credible.

The Fresno Police Department received a similar call shortly before noon. Police arrived at Gibson Elementary and Bullard High School within minutes, said Bill Dooley, a police spokesman.

“They hit Madera yesterday and they hit us today,” Dooley said. “The investigation is still taking place and we are working with local, state and federal departments to see if we can track down who the individual is.”

Dooley added that other reports have been made across the nation, including Florida, Texas and California.

Reports of an active shooter also were deemed a hoax at Hollywood High School on Tuesday. Los Angeles school police had received a report from Los Angeles police at 9:43 a.m. of an active shooter and six victims down, according to Lt. Nina Buranasombati, a school police spokesperson.

Authorities confirmed that report stemmed from a hoax 911 call.

Officials in other jurisdictions could not immediately be reached for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.