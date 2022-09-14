Advertisement
California

Woman missing after mudslides slam parts of San Bernardino County

Search and rescue teams sift through mud and debris for the body of a woman in Forest Falls
Search and rescue teams sift through mud and debris for the body of a woman off Prospect Drive in Forest Falls on Tuesday.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Alexandra E. PetriStaff Writer 
One woman is missing after torrential rain hit several San Bernardino County communities earlier this week, prompting evacuation orders and causing significant damage to homes and infrastructure near recent burn areas.

The woman’s last known location was in a building in the Forest Falls area that was directly affected by the mudflow, said Mike McClintock, battalion chief with the San Bernardino County Fire Department. Specialized urban search and rescue teams have been working the area to locate the missing woman, McClintock said.

Throughout the flooding incident, first responders received multiple reports of missing persons, and all but the missing woman have been accounted for, McClintock said. No injuries or fatalities have been reported so far.

More than 120 firefighters from the San Bernardino County Fire Department are assisting with search and rescue efforts. Oak Glen and Forest Falls were buried in mud flows 10 to 12 feet thick in some areas, pushing boulders, rocks, and dead and down trees into communities and onto the roads, McClintock said. There is significant damage to some homes and infrastructure, McClintock said. Roadways, power and water were also heavily affected by the storm.

In Oak Glen, evacuation orders were lifted at 6 p.m. Tuesday for Oak Glen Road and Wildwood Canyon to Upper Potato Canyon Road, and for Oak Glen Road and Casa Blanca Avenue to Chagall Road, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter. The area was open to residents only, and Potato Canyon Road remained closed.

A shelter-in-place order for the nearby community of Forest Falls also expired at 6 p.m. Tuesday, deputies said. The area was open to residents only, and an evacuation order from Canyon Drive south to Prospect Drive, south of Valley of the Falls Drive, remained in place.

Heavy rainfall lashed parts of San Bernardino County on Monday. Some areas near the Apple and El Dorado burn scar area received more than 2 inches of rain per hour. “That was pretty remarkable,” said Elizabeth
Schenk, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Diego. Strawberry Creek, which is in the burn scar area, received the highest amount of precipitation, with 2.88 inches of rain Monday. Several other locations recorded more than an inch of rain.

In a livestream on Twitter from the National Weather Service in San Diego, warning coordination meteorologist Alex Tardy walked along Oak Glen Road near Potato Canyon and showed roads overwhelmed with mud, debris, large boulders and logs, and downed power lines. The area had been hit four times in the last year and a half, Tardy said, estimating that removal could take days.

Cleanup efforts continued Wednesday.

Alexandra E. Petri

Alexandra E. Petri covers trends and breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered live news at the New York Times. A two-time reporting fellow with the International Women’s Media Foundation, she graduated from Penn State with a degree in journalism and international studies.

