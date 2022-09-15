Advertisement
Share
California

2 homeless men shot near Venice encampment

Police stand around the area behind yellow crime scene tape.
An investigation is underway after two homeless men were shot near a homeless encampment in the 300 block of Main Street in Venice on Wednesday.
(OnScene.TV)
By Noah GoldbergStaff Writer 
Share

Two homeless men were shot Wednesday night in Venice with the suspect fleeing the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The shooting occurred around 11:40 p.m. on Hampton Drive near Rose Avenue. Video from OnScene.TV shows the shooting was near a homeless encampment. The suspect fired multiple rounds, striking both of the men, police said.

The victims, 41 and 35, were taken to the hospital and were expected to survive, police said.

It was not gang-related, according to the LAPD. The identities of the victims have not been released.

CaliforniaHousing & Homelessness
Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement