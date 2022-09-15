2 homeless men shot near Venice encampment

Two homeless men were shot Wednesday night in Venice with the suspect fleeing the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The shooting occurred around 11:40 p.m. on Hampton Drive near Rose Avenue. Video from OnScene.TV shows the shooting was near a homeless encampment. The suspect fired multiple rounds, striking both of the men, police said.

The victims, 41 and 35, were taken to the hospital and were expected to survive, police said.

It was not gang-related, according to the LAPD. The identities of the victims have not been released.