California

Mother of 2-year-old girl bitten by coyote blames Huntington Beach for attack

A man and a woman sit at a table near a large photo of a girl with wounds on her cheek.
Attorney Sam Soleimany, left, with Bree Anne Lee Thacker explain the legal claims Thursday against the city of Huntington Beach.
(Sara Cardine / Times Community News)
By Eric Licas
Sara Cardine
Daily Pilot
The mother of a 2-year-old girl who was bitten by a coyote in Huntington Beach in April announced plans Thursday to sue the city.

A claim filed by Bree Anne Lee Thacker alleges negligence by the city led to the injuries her child suffered April 28.

She and her daughters — ages 2 and 3 — had traveled to Huntington Beach from their home in Chino Hills and were walking on the beach near the pier about 9:45 p.m. The younger girl was a few steps away from her mother when a coyote knocked her down and bit her face.

“Frankly, she is lucky to be alive at all,” Thacker’s attorney, Sam Soleimany, said during a news conference in Pasadena. “Had this bite been just a few inches [lower], we’d be talking about a completely different type of case.”

A photo showing a bloody wound to a young girl's face
A photo shows the extent of damage to the face of a 2-year-old girl who was attacked April 28 by a coyote in Huntington Beach.
(Sara Cardine / Times Community News)

Since then, scars have formed on the child’s face. She now panics at the sight of most dogs, including a family pet she had once been very attached to, Soleimany said.

At the time of the attack, city officials had approved a coyote management plan outlining a course of action to deter interactions between the wild animals and humans. The version viewable on the city’s website includes instructions to create volunteer hazings teams to scare away coyotes that may have been frequenting human-inhabited areas.

“Why were no hazing teams, apparently, in the city deterring coyotes to prevent this type of injury to a little girl?” Soleimany asked Thursday.

City officials said the recommendation to form hazing teams was the result of comments made by residents during a town hall meeting after the girl was bitten.

“The city’s coyote management plan is intended to be a living document that is regularly updated to reflect the newest best management practices relating to coyotes,” Huntington Beach spokeswoman Jennifer Carey said.

Huntington Beach officials have not yet responded to the claim, which was filed Aug. 31 by Thacker. If they reject it, she plans to file a suit seeking damages from the city, Soleimany said.

Eric Licas

Eric Licas is a crime and public safety reporter for the Daily Pilot. He previously spent four years as a staff writer with the Orange County Register and the Southern California News Group. He has been on the ground to cover active wildfires, civil unrest and mass shootings. He was born in the Philippines, raised in the San Fernando Valley and is a Cal State Northridge alumnus. His inspirations include his parents, Diane Arbus, Kurt Vonnegut, Ronnie James Dio, Randy “The Macho Man” Savage, John Waters, and his orange tabby cat named Critter.

Sara Cardine

Sara Cardine covers the city of Costa Mesa for the Daily Pilot. She comes from the La Cañada Valley Sun, where she spent six years as the news reporter covering La Cañada Flintridge and recently received a first-place Public Service Journalism award from the California News Publishers Assn. She’s also worked at the Pasadena Weekly, Stockton Record and Lodi-News Sentinel, which instilled in her a love for community news. (714) 966-4627

