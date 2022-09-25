San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy is hospitalized after being hit by car

A San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized Saturday night after he shot a knife-wielding man who had used his vehicle to hit the deputy, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting occurred at 7:15 p.m. in a parking lot near the intersection of Rochester Avenue and Foothill Boulevard in Rancho Cucamonga. Two San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies were searching a vehicle when another car drove toward them, pinning one deputy, the department said in a statement.

“The driver of the car got out and came at the deputy, armed with a knife,” the statement read. The deputy then shot the man, the statement said.

The deputy was transported to a local hospital. It is unknown if he suffered other injuries. The man shot by the deputy was also taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

Further details about the incident were not immediately available. The Sheriff’s Department said it was continuing to investigate.