California

Rebuild | Reburn

A damaged sign reading "Main St" stands in central Greenville
This street sign in central Greenville, Calif., was damaged by the Dixie fire in 2021.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)

California needs a plan for how and where we will live in the future.

By Los Angeles Times Staff
The community of Greenville in Plumas County burned to the ground in the Dixie fire in 2021. Residents are determined to rebuild, no matter the cost. But in an era of climate change and worsening wildfires and drought, should we be rebuilding tiny, vulnerable Northern California towns?

‘Resources are going to be drained’

Greenville, CA - July 15: Kaley Bentz, owner of Riley's Jerky carries roofing tile up a ladder on Friday, July 15, 2022, in Greenville, CA. His family's beef jerky business burned down in the Dixie Fire one year ago. He is in the process of rebuilding. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

California spends billions rebuilding burned towns. The case for calling it quits

In a future ravaged by climate change, wildfires will strain resources. Bringing back every town will only put people in mortal danger once again.

Hotter and drier

JANESVILLE, CALIF. - AUG. 189 2021. A huge plume of smoke billows skyward as the Dixie Fire burns through mountainous and forested terrain near Janesville on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Rural climate skeptics are costing us time and money. Do we keep indulging them?

Climate change is a true threat to life in Northern California. But residents merely see it — and the fires it brings — as a challenge to overcome.

