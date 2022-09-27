Rebuild | Reburn

California needs a plan for how and where we will live in the future.
1
The community of Greenville in Plumas County burned to the ground in the Dixie fire in 2021. Residents are determined to rebuild, no matter the cost. But in an era of climate change and worsening wildfires and drought, should we be rebuilding tiny, vulnerable Northern California towns?
2
‘Resources are going to be drained’
In a future ravaged by climate change, wildfires will strain resources. Bringing back every town will only put people in mortal danger once again.
3
Hotter and drier
Climate change is a true threat to life in Northern California. But residents merely see it — and the fires it brings — as a challenge to overcome.
Share