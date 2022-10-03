Advertisement
Share
California

Diver from Huntington Beach is found dead near Catalina

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter
The search for Justin Hoang, 42, of Huntington Beach lasted more than 12 hours.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Christian Martinez
Gregory Yee
Share

A diver reported missing early Monday near Catalina was found dead after a search by the U.S. Coast Guard, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the L.A. Port Police.

The diver, identified as 42-year-old Justin Hoang of Huntington Beach, was reported missing around 2:10 a.m. by a dive ship.

Coast Guard helicopters and boats and other resources were dispatched to search the area.

Advertisement

The search lasted more than 12 hours before Hoang’s body was discovered.

“At approximately 4 p.m., members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department along with members of the Los Angeles Port Police located and recovered the missing male diver deceased,” the Coast Guard said in a news release.

Dozens of people were seen in a video running into an intersection during a street takeover just outside of Compton on Sunday evening, narrowly avoiding cars that swirled along the asphalt.

California

Video shows man making it rain during illegal street takeover near Compton

The sideshow was part of five to 10 takeovers that Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded to on Sunday night around the Compton area, authorities said.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family, they remain in our thoughts and prayers during this exceptionally difficult time,” Capt. Ryan Manning, commander of Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach, said in the release.

Coast Guard officials said any additional information regarding the incident would be shared by the Sheriff’s Department, which is handling the investigation.

The Sheriff’s Department did not immediately share additional details as of Monday evening.

California
Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement