1 dead, 5 injured in stabbing attack in front of Las Vegas casino

March 2021 photo of foot traffic on the Las Vegas Strip.
March 2021 photo of foot traffic on the Las Vegas Strip. A suspect is in custody after one person was killed and several others were injured in a stabbing attack Thursday on the Las Vegas strip.
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)
By Alexandra E. PetriStaff Writer 
A suspect is in custody after one person was killed and several others were injured in a stabbing attack Thursday morning on the Las Vegas Strip, authorities said.

Officers received a report of a stabbing with multiple victims in front of a casino in the 3100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard at around 11:42 a.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a tweet.

Six victims have been located, with one victim pronounced dead, police said. Additional victims have been transported to local hospitals, and the extent of their injuries is unknown, police said.

A suspect was taken into custody, and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.

A spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the agency is not providing additional information at this time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.

Alexandra E. Petri

Alexandra E. Petri covers trends and breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered live news at the New York Times. A two-time reporting fellow with the International Women’s Media Foundation, she graduated from Penn State with a degree in journalism and international studies.

