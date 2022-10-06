1 dead, 5 injured in stabbing attack in front of Las Vegas casino

A suspect is in custody after one person was killed and several others were injured in a stabbing attack Thursday morning on the Las Vegas Strip, authorities said.

Officers received a report of a stabbing with multiple victims in front of a casino in the 3100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard at around 11:42 a.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a tweet.

Six victims have been located, with one victim pronounced dead, police said. Additional victims have been transported to local hospitals, and the extent of their injuries is unknown, police said.

A suspect was taken into custody, and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.

A spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the agency is not providing additional information at this time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.