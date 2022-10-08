Your guide to the L.A. City Council District 5 race: Katy Young Yaroslavsky vs. Sam Yebri

Yebri and Yaroslavsky have quite a bit in common: Both are lawyers in their early 40s with young children. They each spent part of their childhoods living in the district and have broadly similar views on many issues, though they differ on some specifics. Both are Democrats.

Yaroslavsky has deep family roots in local politics — her father-in-law is Zev Yaroslavsky, who represented District 5 on the City Council for nearly two decades, and her mother was an L.A.-area district director for Supervisor Sheila Kuehl when Kuehl was in the state Assembly.

Before getting into the race, Yaroslavsky worked for Kuehl for more than six years, handling public health, environmental issues and the arts for the county supervisor. She began her career as a land-use attorney at Latham & Watkins, a politically influential law firm where she also did lobbying work, and spent several years at an environmental nonprofit.

Yebri belongs to a family of Iranian refugees who arrived in the U.S. in 1983, when he was a toddler.

He co-founded a Century City law firm and has been on a number of nonprofit boards, including Bet Tzedek, where he has assisted with legal clinics and handled the cases of renters pro bono. He previously served on the Los Angeles Civil Service Commission and the city attorney’s Gun Violence Prevention Task Force. He also co-founded 30 Years After, an L.A.-based Iranian American Jewish civic organization.