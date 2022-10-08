Advertisement
Share
California

Two fatal shootings are under investigation, and authorities say it is unclear if they were related

By Christopher GoffardStaff Writer 
Share

Homicide detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a Saturday morning shooting death in Hawaiian Gardens and another in Lynwood.

Deputies responded to a reported shooting around 1 a.m. at Norwalk Boulevard and 226th Street in Hawaiian Gardens, the sheriff’s department said. They found two men with gunshot wounds nearby. One of the men was dead and the other was hospitalized.

About 4:15 a.m., nearly 15 miles away, deputies responded to a report of another shooting at Long Beach Boulevard and Minnesota Avenue in Lynwood, the sheriff’s department said. They found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

Authorities did not release the names of the victims or say whether they believed the shootings were related.

California
Christopher Goffard

Christopher Goffard is an author and a staff writer for the Los Angeles Times. He shared in the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for the paper’s Bell coverage and has twice been a Pulitzer finalist for feature writing, in 2007 and 2014. His novel “Snitch Jacket” was a finalist for the Edgar Allan Poe Award for Best First Novel. His book “You Will See Fire: A Search for Justice in Kenya,” based on his Times series, was published in 2011.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement