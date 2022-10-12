Advertisement
Share
California

Facade of Van Nuys warehouse collapses as more than 85 firefighters battle blaze

A map showing the location of a warehouse fire in Van Nuys
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Share

Fire crews are battling a large warehouse fire in Van Nuys as flames have compromised at least one wall and caused a facade to collapse Wednesday afternoon.

More than 85 firefighters were assigned to the blaze at 7056 N. Van Nuys Blvd., which was first reported at 2:44 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters were using defensive tactics by 3:02 p.m., according to the department.

The main building’s facade collapsed, according to a 3:20 p.m. incident update, but firefighters had already established a 30-foot collapse zone and no injuries were reported.

Advertisement

There are exposed structures on the north and south sides of the building, and the structural integrity of a wall on the south side was compromised, though it had not collapsed as of 3:20 p.m., according to the Fire Department.

“Traffic will remain heavily impacted on Van Nuys Boulevard between Vose [Street] and Sherman Way,” firefighters said. “Commuters are advised to avoid the area and use the numerous alternate routes available.”

Further updates were not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CaliforniaFires
Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement