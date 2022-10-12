Advertisement
Share
California

Scattered storms, lightning hit Southern California, with more expected

Lightning strike near the ocean
Lightning strikes lit up the south coast of Ventura County early Wednesday.
(OnScene.TV)
By Alexandra E. PetriStaff Writer 
Share

Scattered thunderstorms and lightning rumbled through parts of Southern California early Wednesday, with wet weather expected to continue through most of the day.

A cluster of storms developed over southern Los Angeles County at around 2:30 a.m. and have been quickly moving over the area, traveling into Inglewood, downtown Los Angeles, Malibu and Pacific Palisades, said Todd Hall a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“People are reporting some frequent lightning strikes” from Norwalk to Culver City on Twitter, Hall added. There is also potential for some hail, he said.

Advertisement

Most areas saw less than a quarter inch of rain, with .015 inches in El Segundo, .0700 inches in Redondo Beach and .023 inches in Compton. The storms have been traveling quickly, Hall said, with moderate to heavy rainfall bursts lasting about five to 10 minutes.

FOREST FALLS, CA -SEPTEMBER 13, 2022: Search and rescue teams remove a child's bike from a destroyed garage while sifting through mud and debris for the body of an elderly woman off Prospect Drive on September 13, 2022 in Forest Falls, California. According to neighbors, two adults and two children escaped the home, but the mother-in-law and the family dog are missing. Monday's heavy rain sent a torrent of mud and debris down the San Bernardino Mountains destroying homes and cars along its path.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

California

No flash flooding, debris flows reported after Inland Empire storm

The warning was in place until 5:30 p.m. for the Apple and El Dorado fire burn scars, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologists are expecting a break in showers Wednesday morning, though storms will redevelop this afternoon and begin moving west of the mountains and push toward the coastal and valley area and the Southland.

A low-pressure system is sitting just off the coast, pushing an unstable air mass across the area, Hall said.

San Bernardino and Riverside counties are expected to be drier today, though the Inland Empire could still see some rain, according to the National Weather Service in San Diego. “[Tuesday] was scarier, because there were more showers and quite a lot of thunderstorms,” said Miguel Miller, a meteorologist.

A thunderstorm over recently burned areas of the Inland Empire prompted worries of flash flooding and debris flows Tuesday afternoon, but the area appeared to have escaped significant impact by the evening.

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 07: During the heatwave in SoCal Karen Tapia cools off her daughter Jessalyn by a window with fan running on high because her home does not have A/C on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

California

Despite promises, California doesn’t know how many people died in record summer heat wave

The lack of data about the heat wave’s human toll underscores California’s ongoing struggle to monitor extreme heat events despite promises to do so.

CaliforniaClimate & Environment
Alexandra E. Petri

Alexandra E. Petri covers trends and breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered live news at the New York Times. A two-time reporting fellow with the International Women’s Media Foundation, she graduated from Penn State with a degree in journalism and international studies.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement