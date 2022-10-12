Advertisement
California

Suspect detained in alleged kidnapping, sexual assault of 14-year-old at El Sereno park

A man has his arm around a teenager on the street, next to a car
Surveillance video shows a man who allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 14-year-old at a park in El Sereno on Tuesday.
(LAPD)
By Grace TooheyStaff Writer 
The suspect in an alleged kidnapping and sexual assault of a 14-year-old at an El Sereno park has been detained, the Los Angeles Police Department said Wednesday.

Officer Melissa Podany, an LAPD spokesperson, said the suspect was in custody but declined to release further details about the person’s identity.

The suspect approached the teenager Tuesday, then threatened the victim with a weapon, forcing the victim into a bathroom, where the person allegedly sexually assaulted the victim, the LAPD said in a news release. The alleged assault occurred in the 4700 block of Klamath Street, at the El Sereno Recreation Center, according to police.

A video that captured a portion of the incident shows a man walking the teenager down a neighborhood street with his arm draped around the teen while they pass homes and cars. At least three times during the video clip, the teen raised an arm as cars drove by them.

Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to call LAPD’s Juvenile Division at (213) 486-0570.

California
Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

