L.A. County man charged with sexually assaulting 11-year-old walking home from school

A man was charged Friday with sexually assaulting and attempting to kidnap an 11-year-old girl as she walked home from school in Wilmington, authorities said.

Jose Julian Jaime Jr., 30, of Hawthorne, faces one felony count of forcible lewd act upon a child under age 14 and one felony count of attempted kidnapping to commit another crime, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

A man approached the girl from behind in the area of M Street and Gulf Avenue around 3:15 p.m. Monday, fondled her breasts and tried to remove her from the area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Residents saw the attack and intervened, prompting the man to flee in a gray Nissan Kicks, the LAPD said.

“I would also like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the witnesses who stepped up during this critical time,” Dist. Atty. George Gascón said in a statement. “Your willingness to act and provide aid to the victim and valuable information to police was vital in identifying the suspect, demonstrating the strength and unity of our community in protecting its most vulnerable members.”

Jaime, who the district attorney’s office said had no prior relationship with the victim, was arrested Wednesday at his home. He is being held on $1-million bail, according to the LAPD. If convicted as charged, he faces a maximum sentence of 19 years in prison, according to the district attorney’s office.

“No child should ever have to face such a terrifying encounter and we are committed to supporting her in every way possible,” Gascón said.