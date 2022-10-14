Burglars break into Megan Thee Stallion’s Hollywood Hills home
Authorities are investigating a break-in at rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s Hollywood Hills home, where thieves made off with items worth potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars.
The burglary — first reported by TMZ — occurred sometime Thursday night, a law enforcement source told The Times. The burglars were recorded on security video, the source said, and preliminary estimates indicate they made off with more than $300,000 in jewels, cash and other valuables.
Megan Thee Stallion — whose real name is Megan Pete — appeared to reference the break-in Friday afternoon, writing on Twitter that “Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe.”
As crime rises, security experts, as well as some famous rappers, warn artists against displaying their wealth in public and oversharing on social media.
Stallion is in New York City for an appearance on “Saturday Night Live.” Her agent and attorney did not immediately reply to requests for further comment.
