Advertisement
Share
California

Man killed by motorist who plowed into a taco stand in Pomona is identified

Damaged car and taco stand debris along a street
One person was killed and 12 others were injured Friday night after a motorist plowed into a food vendor in Pomona.
(KTLA-TV)
By Irfan Khan
Doug SmithGregory Yee
Share

A man killed when a car plowed into a sidewalk taco stand in Pomona on Friday night has been identified by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

The victim was identified as Gilberto Cazares Payan, 52, officials said Saturday. Twelve other people were injured in the crash, including three who were listed in critical condition.

The driver of the car, a 26-year-old Pomona resident, was in custody, said Aly Mejia, a spokesperson for the Pomona Police Department. Mejia said there had not been a determination whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

Advertisement

The police department reported on its Facebook page Saturday morning that the driver was being held in the city jail on charges of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and hit-and-run with death/injury.

ABC7 News reported Saturday that Payan’s granddaugher said he was a father of four who was visiting the taco stand to buy dinner.

Firefighters were called at 7:43 p.m. to the area of Holt Avenue and Dudley Street, said Imy Velderrain, a supervising dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Arriving units found 13 victims, Velderrain said. Payan was declared dead at the scene, three were classified as critical medical transports, seven as delayed medical transports, and two people declined ambulance transport against medical advice.

An eyewitness, Javier Romero, 52, told The Times he saw chaos as he exited the nearby Cardenas Market.

“I saw everything all over the place,” Romero said. “Like people flying that way, a lady over by the driveway.”

Romero narrowly escaped the accident because, he said, he did not have enough money for tacos and instead went to the market to buy food for his two children.

“I think I’m two minutes to getting dead,” Romero said.

Romero, who said he was standing about 100 feet away, said he only heard screaming after the car came through.

“Everybody screaming,” he said. “Everybody screaming.”

Romero said, “It’s really sad. It’s hard-working guys trying to make a living for their families.”

California
Irfan Khan

Irfan Khan has been a staff photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1996. He previously served as a freelance photographer for the publication beginning in 1989. Khan started his career as a commercial photographer in 1973 in Pakistan and moved to Dubai in 1977, where he worked for an advertising agency and at a leading English newspaper. Khan’s assignments have taken across Southern California and the U.S. Internationally, he has photographed the Hajj in Saudi Arabia and war zones of the Pakistan/Afghanistan border in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. He was part of the team awarded the Pulitzer Prize in breaking news for coverage of the 2015 terrorist attack in San Bernardino. In his spare time, he enjoys listening to semi-classical music of the Indian subcontinent and playing cricket on Sundays.

Doug Smith

Los Angeles Times senior writer Doug Smith scouts Los Angeles for the ragged edges where public policy meets real people, combining data analysis and gumshoe reporting to tell L.A. stories through his 50 years of experience covering the city.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement