Having problems activating your California gas tax refund debit card? Try again

Jose Ahumada was hoping to use his $350 gas tax refund from the state of California on the necessities: food, gas, credit card payments.

But when he received the one-time payment via debit card in the mail Friday, the phone number required to activate the card wasn’t operational. He said he listened to the “prerecorded message” that simply explained the state’s Middle Class Tax Refund program first in English, then in Spanish — then the call would end. There was no option to activate the card or talk with a representative, and no online help, he said.

“The website and customer-service numbers don’t provide any help or assistance, and the only way to activate the card is via phone,” Ahumada said.

The debit cards appear to have been mailed early to some people who were unable to access the funds over the last few days; the provided 1-800 number required for activation — the same number listed on the website for the cards — had no option to activate the cards.

According to the state’s Franchise Tax Board, which is running the rollout of the refunds meant to help Californians deal with rising prices from inflation, the debit cards were expected to be mailed out starting Oct. 25. But according to reports on social media and a few residents who spoke with The Times, many people have already received the cards in the mail, some as early as last week.

A spokesperson for the tax board did not respond to questions about the early debit cards Monday. However, after The Times inquired about the situation, the phone number was updated to respond to debit card users by Monday evening.

California is expected to spend $9.5 billion as part of the payment relief program, with one-time payments ranging from $400 to $1,050 for couples who filed jointly on their 2020 state income tax returns or $200 to $700 for those who filed independently. Direct-deposit payments began Oct. 7.

Franchise Tax Board officials said it could take until the end of the year to issue all direct-deposit payments and debit cards.

The state estimated that 10 million payments will be made via the debit cards and 8 million by direct deposit.

Frustration about the card activation process swirled across the internet over the last few days, with many concerned about accessing their funds — some even making direct pleas to the governor.

California residents can learn more about eligibility for the program via the Franchise Tax Board.

Times staff writer Nathan Solis contributed to this report.