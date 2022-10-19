Man with sword allegedly stabs woman and her dog in Mid-Wilshire

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed a woman and her dog Tuesday night with what appeared to be a sword in Los Angeles’ Mid-Wilshire neighborhood.

The attack on the 43-year-old woman and her pet appears to be random, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. She was transported to a local hospital.

KTLA-TV Channel 5 reported that witnesses saw the suspect fatally stab the woman’s dog. The LAPD did not have any information on the dog’s condition.

Police received multiple calls about a person attacking someone with a deadly weapon in the 1200 block of South Victoria Avenue shortly before midnight, said Officer Lizeth Lomeli, a spokesperson with the LAPD. Police arrived at the scene and were able to take the suspect into custody.

The suspect was identified as Eric Herrera, police said. His bail was set at $1 million, according to jail records.