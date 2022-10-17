1 dead, 3 injured in separate stabbings in Long Beach that may be linked, police say

The Long Beach Police Department is investigating a trio of Monday morning stabbings — one fatal — that might be linked, authorities said.

Police responded to three separate scenes within a one-minute drive of each other in the span of two hours to find four victims with stab wounds. They arrested a man with a knife at the final stabbing scene.

“Due to the similar circumstances among the incidents, detectives are working to determine if the stabbings are related and to determine the suspect’s involvement in each incident,” said Brandon Fahey, a Long Beach police spokesman.

The stabbings began in the early hours, with officers responding to a call at 5:35 a.m. in the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue, according to authorities. They found a woman who had been stabbed in the upper body. She was taken to the hospital, where she died, police said.

Less than an hour later, around 6:25 a.m., police got another report of a stabbing in the 700 block of Olive Avenue, just a few blocks away. A male victim with stab wounds to his upper body was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Forty minutes later, the department responded to a third stabbing scene, right by the water, at the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and 4th Place. Two men had been stabbed, both in the upper body, police said. One was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the other was treated at the scene.