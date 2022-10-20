Cooler temperatures — and maybe some showers — headed to SoCal this weekend

After temperatures across Southern California hit the mid-90s on Wednesday, the weather is expected to cool down this weekend. And parts of the region could see some showers.

It was a hot Wednesday with temperatures reaching 94 degrees at Los Angeles International Airport, and they could drop down as much as 30 degrees in some areas.

“We are in our fall season, so big swings in the weather should be expected,” said Ryan Kitell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

An offshore flow helped make Wednesday the hottest day of the week, Kitell said.

There were already signs that things would be cooling down Thursday.

Advertisement

At LAX, the day was expected to stay sunny and warm, with temperatures hovering around the mid-80s with a high of 86 degrees.

The sunny skies are set to make way for a quick drop in temperatures, with a patchy fog expected Friday morning, cloudy skies throughout the day and maybe even some drizzle by late Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.

By Friday, most areas in Southern California can expect to see the day lingering in the mid-70s and 80s, Kitell said.

An onshore flow is expected to drop temperatures across the region, especially along the coasts.

By Saturday, the high is set to peak at 69 degrees at LAX, and there’s a 10% to 20% chance of rain in the day and at night.

In Anaheim, the high will be 91 degrees on Thursday. Temperatures are expected to drop to 81 by Friday and 70 by Saturday, with a 30% chance of rain at night.

A deep marine layer is expected to sit over Southern California, Kitell said, bringing breezy onshore winds and some drizzle. The low-pressure system is what will bring cool temperatures and some rain from Ventura County down to San Diego County, he said, but some places could see full showers over the weekend.

In Riverside, the temperatures are expected to drop to 72 degrees by Saturday, with a 40% chance of showers.

People should expect warmer temperatures by Monday, Kitell said. Moderate Santa Ana winds are expected to return after the weekend, bringing temperatures up to the 70s and lower 80s.