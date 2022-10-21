San Jose State postpones game after running back from L.A. is struck, killed by bus

The San Jose State football team postponed its Saturday matchup after a freshman running back was struck and killed by a school bus Friday morning near the university, officials said.

Camdan McWright, 18, was hit just before 7 a.m. while riding an electric scooter through an intersection blocks from campus, according to university and police officials. California Highway Patrol spokesperson Officer Ross Lee said the scooter rider, later identified as McWright, died at the scene.

McWright, of Panorama City, was a standout player at St. Genevieve High School with dreams of becoming a TV sports analyst. He would have turned 19 in December, according to his player profile.

San Jose State was scheduled to play New Mexico State on Saturday at 3 p.m., but Jeff Konya, director of athletics, said the game would be moved to later this season.

“In light of the tragic circumstances involving Camdan McWright, we have made the decision with New Mexico State to postpone the game,” Konya said in a statement Friday.

“We lost an amazing young man tragically this morning,” said Brent Brennan, head coach of San Jose State. “Camdan had a bright future ahead of him, and everyone in this community that had the opportunity to spend time with him knew that. We are still trying to deal with the news of this tragedy and appreciate everyone’s support during these difficult times.”

McWright was in a crosswalk when he was struck by a San Jose Unified School District bus. The preliminary investigation found that the bus “entered the intersection … on a green light,” according to a CHP report.

There were 14 high school students on the bus; they and the driver were uninjured, the report said.

“We are all crushed by the tragic loss of Camdan McWright,” Konya said. “The San Jose State community is a very close one, and the campus is devastated. We lost a very bright, talented young man too soon. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the McWright family.”

McWright played in one game this season, against the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, rushing for six yards, according to his profile. Last year, he was named to the CalHiSports.com first all-state team.

The San Jose State community will gather for a candlelight vigil in McWright’s honor at 6 p.m. at the scene of the crash, at 10th and Reed streets, according to the university. On-campus counseling services have been made available for all students.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the McWright family, and I want them to know we are all here for them,” Brennan said. “Camdan will always be in our hearts, and he will be profoundly missed.”