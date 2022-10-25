Advertisement
Share
California

Driver arrested on suspicion of murder in Porter Ranch crash that killed two teens

An SUV with a completely mangled front end sits in the street amid debris in front of a firetruck.
A wrecked Honda CR-V is seen Saturday night after a crash on Reseda Boulevard that left two teenagers dead and five people, including the Honda’s driver, injured.
(KTLA-TV Channel 5)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Share

A driver accused of crashing into three cars in Porter Ranch over the weekend, killing two teenage passengers in his vehicle, was arrested on suspicion of murder, Los Angeles police said Tuesday.

Alexander Ceballos, 20, of Panorama City was booked Saturday night after the crash, and his bail was set at over $4 million, police said. He remains in a hospital as of Tuesday.

According to police, Ceballos was speeding south on Reseda Boulevard in a Honda CR-V around 5:35 p.m. Saturday when the vehicle veered into the northbound lanes, crashing into two other vehicles and a parked car.

Advertisement

The CR-V was carrying six people, including the driver. Two of the occupants, a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, were killed.

A mansion is under investigation by police after a car was found buried on the property the day before, in Atherton, Calif., Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Three decades after a car was reported stolen in Northern California, police are digging the missing convertible out of the yard of a $15 million mansion built by a man with a history of arrests for murder, attempted murder and insurance fraud. (Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Area News Group via AP)

California

Owner of car buried at Bay Area mansion had reported it stolen, collected $87,000 insurance payout

The Atherton home’s former owner, who had a history of murder and insurance fraud cases, reported the Mercedes-Benz stolen in 1992, San Mateo County’s district attorney said.

The boy was trapped in the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene; the girl died after being transported to Northridge Hospital Medical Center.

Ceballos was also injured and transported to a hospital along with the four occupants of the other vehicles.

The four other people are expected to recover.

California
Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement