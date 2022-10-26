2 suspects detained after nine fires set in North Hollywood

Two men were detained Wednesday as the Los Angeles Fire Department investigated nine suspicious fires set in the morning in North Hollywood, authorities said.

The LAFD responded to a series of dumpster and automobile fires mostly on Tujunga Avenue, as well as a more substantial fire to the old Lamplighter Family Restaurant on Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Sylvan Street, according to spokesman Nicholas Prange.

All of the fires occurred within a half-mile radius of each other and were set within a one-hour timeframe, starting around 7 a.m., the LAFD said.

“We don’t have any evidence right now to say definitively that this fire is related to all the other fires. Obviously there is concern … but we don’t know which are connected at this point,” Prange said.

LAFD: 8 fires intentionally set within an hour in North Hollywood this morning. A person of interest was detained with no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/2Q3dSsm7Kv — Mario Ramirez (@MarioFOXLA) October 26, 2022

There is an active arson investigation into the fires, Prange said.

About 100 firefighters fought the flames at the abandoned restaurant, which suffered a substantial collapse, the department said.

Footage taken by KTTV-TV Channel 11 showed the smoldering, collapsing roof at the abandoned restaurant as well as other small fires in the area.

No one was injured in the fires, according to the LAFD.