Huge fire burns at boarded-up downtown L.A. building with ‘potential for collapse’

Firefighters are battling a blaze that broke out in a boarded-up commercial building in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

At least 120 firefighters were battling the blaze, which was reported at 7:33 p.m. at 268 S. Los Angeles St., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Flames were seen coming from the three-story building when the first units arrived and crews were engaged in a defensive fire attack, according to the department.

“The structure is showing signs of a potential for collapse,” the LAFD said. “Companies have increased their distance, allowing a buffer for a ‘collapse zone.’”

Intense heat from the blaze started a fire in one unit of a neighboring apartment building.

“Thankfully, fire sprinklers are holding the fire in check and preventing rapid spread, as firefighters ascend the stairs to address that unit,” the LAFD said.

Further information was not immediately available.