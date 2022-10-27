Advertisement
California

Woman killed in crash with Amazon delivery van in Orange County

A car and van involved in a crash
A woman died Wednesday in a crash involving an Amazon delivery van and a Toyota Prius in Anaheim.
(OnScene.TV)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
A woman died in a crash with an Amazon delivery van driver Wednesday evening in Anaheim, according to police.

The collision occurred just before 8 p.m. in the intersection of South Dale Avenue and Orange Avenue, said Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Shane Carringer. The crash involved an Amazon delivery van and a Toyota Prius.

The two women inside the Toyota were taken to a hospital, where the passenger, identified only as in her 60s, died, according to Carringer. The driver was a woman in her 20s and suffered moderate injuries, police said.

The Amazon driver was a man in his 30s and had minor complaints of pain, but elected not to go the hospital, police said.

Traffic investigators are determining the cause of the collision, but Carringer said the driver of the Prius might have run a red light. Excessive speed and drugs or alcohol don’t appear to be factors in the crash, but investigators will make the final determination, police said.

CaliforniaOrange County
Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Sacramento Bee. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. In her free time, she enjoys hikes, skiing and a good Brooklyn bagel.

