In-person voting begins today in Los Angeles County

From Alhambra to Woodland Hills and Lancaster to Long Beach, in-person voting begins at more than 100 locations across Los Angeles County on Saturday, with hundreds more to follow next weekend.

Registered voters should have received a ballot in the mail already. To vote in person, take your mail-in ballot to a vote center and ask to vote in person instead. Speed up the process by taking your sample ballot too — poll workers will scan your quick check-in code.

Alternatively, you can take your filled-in ballot to any L.A. County vote center or to an official drop box any time between now and election day, Nov. 8.

Advertisement

If you aren’t registered, you can still vote. Ask for a conditional voter registration application at any vote center, and follow the poll worker’s instructions. You’ll mark your ballot on the machine and hand the printout to an election worker, according to the registrar’s website. Once your registration is verified, your votes will be counted.

To be notified when your ballot is counted, sign up for California’s ballot tracking program: Where’s My Ballot.

Here are the basics.

Politics How to vote in the 2022 midterm election in California Here’s how to vote in the California midterm election, how to register, what to do if you didn’t get mail ballot or if you made a mistake on your ballot.

Where are the vote centers?

The L.A. County Registrar/Recorder lists 640 vote centers on its website. Surely there’s one near your home — or near someplace you’re planning to be.

Want to visit the 101-year-old Watts Towers and vote on the same day? There’s a vote center about a half a mile away at Ted Watkins Memorial Park. Headed to Catalina Island for your birthday? Vote in the gymnasium at the Toberman Neighborhood Center in San Pedro before you get on the ferry. Seeing Danny Elfman or the Who at the Hollywood Bowl? Stop at the Las Palmas Senior Center (near the corner of Las Palmas and Franklin, just east of Highland) as you trudge up the hill from the Metro.

Also, be on the lookout for mobile vote centers throughout the county.

When are the vote centers open?

To confirm that a vote center will be open when you’re planning to go, look it up on the L.A. County Registrar/Recorder’s website. Many open this weekend and will be open through Nov. 8, according to the registrar’s website. Most of them, however, will be open Saturday, Nov. 5, through election day.

Vote center hours before Nov. 8 are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election day hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.