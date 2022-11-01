Powerball ticket worth $790,000 sold in Los Angeles as jackpot climbs to $1.2 billion

A lucky Los Angeles lottery player will rake in $790,000 in winnings after coming within a single number on Monday of hitting the Powerball jackpot worth $1 billion.

The person, who was not identified, matched the first five numbers of the Powerball draw, but not the final Powerball number that would have won the massive jackpot. The winning ticket was sold at 777 Market on La Brea Ave. in Mid-City.

“We’re feeling very lucky about the store,” said Mohammed Akram, the owner of 777 Market. “There’s something good. Two people won in California and it’s not even the jackpot. So we’re looking to the future hoping there’s a jackpot.”

Akram said his store usually sells around $200 to $500 per day in lotto tickets, but that it surges to around $1,500 when there is a massive Powerball jackpot.

Another lotto player won $790,000 Monday at a Chevron gas station in Visalia.

The two California winners were among 10 people across the country to hit five of the six numbers.

With no one matching all six numbers, the Powerball jackpot grew Tuesday from $1 billion to $1.2 billion. The next draw is set for Wednesday night.

If there is a winner, it will be the second biggest jackpot in history, behind the $1.586-billion Powerball ticket in 2016 that was split among three winners — including a Californian who bought the ticket at a 7-Eleven in Chino Hills.

