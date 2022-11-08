Advertisement
California

At least one ticket hits record $2.04-billion Powerball jackpot, lottery officials say

By Grace TooheyStaff Writer 
With suspense only growing after Powerball officials delayed the Monday drawing for the record-breaking jackpot, the winning numbers for the $2.04-billion grand prize were announced early Tuesday — and it looks like there was at least one winning ticket.

California Lottery officials said the jackpot was hit Tuesday, but it hasn’t yet been confirmed where or how many tickets matched the six winning numbers. Details should be announced later Tuesday morning.

The numbers for the drawing, which was held in Tallahassee, Fla., were 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56. The red Powerball was 10.

California

Powerball numbers are drawn after delay, as record jackpot rises to $2.04 billion

Monday’s drawing for the record-breaking jackpot had been delayed out of security concerns, according to the California Lottery.

A security issue at one participating lottery postponed the expected Monday evening draw, Powerball officials said. They did not confirm details of the security issue or where it occurred.

The jackpot was reported as an estimated $1.9 billion Monday, but rose to $2.04 billion Tuesday morning following updated calculations. The record-high winnings surpassed the previous Powerball record set in 2016 at $1.586 billion, which was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

The odds of winning the latest jackpot were 1 in 292 million, according to the California Lottery.

California Lottery officials said confirming the winners can take up to two hours after the drawing.

