Advertisement
Share
California

F-15 jet makes emergency landing in Fresno after unintentional fuel dump

By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Share

The pilot of a National Guard F-15 jet based in Fresno had to make an emergency landing Thursday after an unintentional fuel dump, officials said.

The incident occurred during during a training flight Thursday morning.

The plane, assigned to the 144th Fighter Wing of the California Air National Guard, reportedly dumped an unknown amount of fuel during the flight, prompting the pilot to land the aircraft back at Fresno Yosemite International Airport, officials said.

Advertisement

The incident was partially caught on camera by KMPH-TV News in Fresno.

The footage shows the F-15 approaching the runway with a stream of fumes originating from its back.

HOLLYWOOD CA NOVEMBER 10, 2022 - One car makes it's way north in the 101 freeway As traffic is stopped before the Highland Avenue exit due to a SWAT scene in Hollywood on Nov.10, 2022. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

California

101 Freeway closed in Hollywood Hills amid standoff with barricaded suspect

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were trying to serve an eviction notice at an apartment complex when gunshots were reported, according to the LAPD.

The dump, known as a “fuel vent,” is a process in which the kerosene-based fuel is intentionally ejected from the plane during certain situations like landings.

The fuel vent that occurred Thursday was “not supposed to happen” and was not initiated by the pilot, said Master Sgt. Charles Vaughn with the 144th Fighter Wing.

The incident is under investigation but the Air National Guard said there was “no substantial hazard to the local populous.”

“Most of the fuel should have dissipated” before it reached the ground,” Vaughn said.

The Air National Guard will investigate how much if any, fuel made it to the ground.

California
Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement