101 Freeway closed in Hollywood Hills as authorities investigate reports of gunfire

A portion of the 101 Freeway in the Hollywood Hills was shut down in both directions Thursday morning as authorities investigate reports of gunfire at a nearby apartment complex, officials said.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were attempting to serve an eviction notice at the apartment complex in the 2300 block of Cahuenga Boulevard about 9 a.m. when they received reports of gunfire, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies immediately surrounded the complex.

The California Highway Patrol closed down a portion of the freeway near Cahuenga Boulevard in response to the standoff and traffic is backing up in both directions, according to aerial footage from KTLA-TV.

There are no reports of injuries and special enforcement deputies are at the apartment complex and treating the incident as a barricade situation, according to authorities.