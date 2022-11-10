Advertisement
101 Freeway closed in Hollywood Hills as authorities investigate reports of gunfire

The 101 Freeway was shut down in both directions as authorities investigated reports of gunfire in the 2300 block of Cahuenga Boulevard in the Hollywood Hills.
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
A portion of the 101 Freeway in the Hollywood Hills was shut down in both directions Thursday morning as authorities investigate reports of gunfire at a nearby apartment complex, officials said.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were attempting to serve an eviction notice at the apartment complex in the 2300 block of Cahuenga Boulevard about 9 a.m. when they received reports of gunfire, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies immediately surrounded the complex.

The California Highway Patrol closed down a portion of the freeway near Cahuenga Boulevard in response to the standoff and traffic is backing up in both directions, according to aerial footage from KTLA-TV.

There are no reports of injuries and special enforcement deputies are at the apartment complex and treating the incident as a barricade situation, according to authorities.

Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

