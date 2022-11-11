Veteran’s Day events planned across Southern California

Veteran’s Day is being observed across Southern California starting Friday and into the weekend with numerous events planned.

The national holiday initially began as Armistice Day in 1919 to honor those who fought in World War I. In 1954, Armistice Day was rededicated as Veterans Day to honor all American veterans.

As a reminder, the U.S. Post Office will be closed Friday. Other institutions observing the federal holiday include banks, credit unions, federal courts and other nonessential federal offices. Schools are also closed on Friday in observance of the holiday.

Here are some events scheduled Friday and over the weekend to honor American veterans:

The Alhambra Historical Society presents a historic plaque honoring the SS Alhambra Victory Ship. The event is hosted in conjunction with the American Legion Post 139 at Alhambra Park, 500 N. Palm Ave. in Alhambra at 11 a.m. on Friday.

The San Fernando Valley Veterans Day Carnival will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Ritchie Valens Park, 10736 Laurel Canyon Blvd. in Pacoima starting at 2 p.m. The carnival will include rides, games, food and entertainment.

Forest Lawn will host its 63rd annual Veteran’s Day celebration on Friday at 11 a.m. in both a virtual stream and in person at Hall of Liberty, Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills, 6300 Forest Lawn Dr. starting at 11 a.m. The live stream can be found at the event Facebook page. The event will honor members of the U.S. military, include a flyover, an invocation and benediction, a color guard, and a wreath laying, according to the event organizers.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will host around 500 active-duty service members, veterans and their families for an event at Dodger Stadium. The event starts at 1000 Vin Scully Ave. Friday, 11 a.m.

BaseCamp for Veterans will host the Caribbean Nocturnes Benefit Concert on Friday starting at 7 p.m. with composer and pianist Joachim Horsley, the Hollywood Chamber Orchestra, percussionists Orito Cantora and Jenn del Tambo. Veterans can email the event organizers at vets@littlehorsemusic.com for complimentary tickets.

The Los Angeles County Department of Military & Veterans Affair will screen the 2022 film “Causeway” starring Jennifer Lawrence as a U.S. soldier who experiences a traumatic brain injury during her tour in Afghanistan, which forces her to return home. The film will be followed by a panel discussion with director Lila Neugebauer, MVA Director Jim Zenner and others to discuss the issues raised in the film. Friday, 6 p.m. at Battleship USS Iowa, 250 S. Harbor Blvd.

The annual Huntington Beach Veterans Day ceremony will take place Friday, with the event held at Pier Plaza, 301 Main St. starting at 11 a.m. There will be no car show this year, according to city spokeswoman Jennifer Carey, but Mayor Barbara Delgleize and American Legion Post 133 will honor veterans at the event.

Heroes Hall Veterans Foundation will host an event at Heroes Hall on the Orange County fairgrounds in Costa Mesa on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A groundbreaking ceremony for the hall’s new “Serenity Walk” will take place Saturday afternoon.

