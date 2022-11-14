Police investigating after dead body found along Los Angeles River

A dead body was discovered near the Los Angeles River in Long Beach on Monday morning, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The Long Beach Fire Department initially discovered the body around 6:20 a.m. near Pacific Coast Highway and the Los Angeles River riverbed, and called for the police and Los Angeles County coroner to assist in the investigation.

Police are investigating the incident, but had no immediate information regarding the age, sex, identity or cause of the person’s death.

Traffic on Pacific Coast Highway was constricted as officers on scene investigated, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

A massive storm that blew through Southern California a week ago forced the weather service to issue a flash flood watch. On Tuesday, emergency crews were searching for a person reported in the Los Angeles River near Boyle Heights. Later that evening, emergency crews moved their search downriver to the Bell Gardens and South Gate area, several miles north of Long Beach.

Further information on the missing person was not available and authorities did not say if the discovered body Monday was related to last week’s incident.