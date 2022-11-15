McOsker, Yaroslavsky claim victory in their races for L.A. City Council

Two candidates for Los Angeles City Council declared victory in their races on Tuesday, part of the biggest shakeup of the 15-member council in nearly a decade.

Attorney Tim McOsker, a onetime aide to Mayor James Hahn, will return to City Hall after a 17-year absence, having prevailed in his race to succeed Los Angeles City Councilmember Joe Buscaino in the city’s harbor district.

Meanwhile, political aide Katy Young Yaroslavsky marked her victory over attorney Sam Yebri, who issued a concession statement Tuesday in the race to represent part of the Westside.

Advertisement

“I look forward to representing all the communities of Council District 5 and working with you to make our city better no matter who you supported in this election,” Yaroslavsky, who lives in L.A.'s South Carthay neighborhood, said in a statement.

Yaroslavsky, in an interview, said she would focus in the coming months on homelessness — providing more housing while also working to keep people from losing their homes — and on working with county officials to ensure that mental health workers are assigned to L.A.'s streets.

The latest batch of election results showed Yaroslavsky had 58.3% of the vote, compared with 41.7% for Yebri, in the race to succeed Councilmember Paul Koretz. McOsker, a former lobbyist and political aide, had 65.4% of the vote, compared with 34.6% for his opponent, former neighborhood council member Danielle Sandoval.

McOsker, in his own election statement, promised to be “accessible, transparent, and responsive” to the district’s residents.

“I see this win as a mandate not for me, but for a community that deserves good jobs, better wages, clean air and water, more affordable housing, effective solutions for homelessness, safe neighborhoods, transparency in local government, and a voice in City Hall,” he said.

Katy Young Yaroslavsky, pictured on the campaign trail in May, declared victory in her race to succeed Councilmember Paul Koretz. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk is continuing to count votes in L.A.'s down-ballot contests, which will likely bring five new faces to the council next month. Several candidates in those races have declined to declare victory or defeat in recent days, saying they are waiting for more results.

McOsker, who lives in San Pedro, spent eight years as a top advisor to Hahn, first in the city attorney’s office, then in the mayor’s office. In recent years, he has worked as a lawyer representing real estate developers, an organization that represents hotels and the Los Angeles Police Protective League, the union representing rank-and-file officers in the Los Angeles Police Department.

McOsker’s district comprises San Pedro, Wilmington, Harbor City, Harbor Gateway and Watts, as well as the Port of Los Angeles.

Yaroslavsky, an environmental attorney and aide to county Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, will represent a district that consists of all or parts of Westwood, Century City, Cheviot Hills, Palms, Beverlywood, Bel-Air, Pico-Robertson, Miracle Mile, Hancock Park and the Fairfax district.

Yebri told his supporters Tuesday that he had called Yaroslavsky to congratulate her — and is now rooting for her to succeed.

“While we sparred during the campaign, Katy and I agree on far more than we disagree,” he said.