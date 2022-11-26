Advertisement
California

Two drown after panga boat capsizes off coast of Imperial Beach in San Diego County

By Lyndsay Winkley
San Diego Union-Tribune
IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — 

Two people drowned Saturday after a panga boat capsized off the coast of Imperial Beach in San Diego County, authorities said.

The sinking vessel was reported about 6:10 a.m. in the waters near Seacoast Drive and Cortez Avenue.

At least 10 people were thought to be on the boat, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said. Surfers who were in the area at the time helped pull seven individuals to shore.

The U.S. Coast Guard, San Diego County lifeguards, sheriff’s deputies and the U.S. Border Patrol searched for one person reported missing, sheriff’s officials said.

Little information was released about the people aboard the boat, including whether they were thought to be in the country illegally. The two victims were not identified.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Lyndsay Winkley

Lyndsay Winkley is a member of the watchdog team at The San Diego Union-Tribune. She joined the paper in July 2012, and spent years covering crime and policing before moving to investigations. A graduate of SDSU, Lyndsay has been recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists, San Diego Press Club and other organizations for her work.

