Two jurors in Danny Masterson rape trial dismissed due to COVID-19; deliberations set to restart

Danny Masterson stands in court with his lawyer.
Actor Danny Masterson, with his attorney, Sharon Appelbaum, during a 2020 hearing, is accused of sexually assaulting three women in his Hollywood Hills home in the early 2000s.
(Lucy Nicholson / Associated Press)
By Noah GoldbergStaff Writer 
A pair of jurors in the Danny Masterson rape trial were dismissed Monday after testing positive for COVID-19, setting the stage for a complete restart in deliberations.

After a weeklong pause in the case over Thanksgiving, the jury in the Hollywood rape trial was set to return Monday to its duties. But the two symptomatic and COVID-positive jurors had to be relieved and replaced by two alternate jurors — meaning the jury has to entirely recommence deliberating.

The 12-person panel in the “That ’70s Show” actor’s case had already deliberated for 2½ days before the holiday without coming near a guilty or not guilty verdict.

The jury informed the judge on Nov. 18 that it was deadlocked, but Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo ordered the jury to return after Thanksgiving to continue working toward a verdict.

Masterson’s attorney, Philip Cohen, objected to the replacement of the jurors with alternates, instead asking that the judge declare a mistrial in the case.

“We’re left with a situation, quite frankly, which is no surprise given what is happening with COVID,” Cohen said. “Now that jury that has spent two and a half days now starts anew with at least two new jurors.”

California

Prosecutors did not object to Olmedo replacing the jurors with alternates.

Masterson’s trial, which started in mid-October, featured harrowing testimony from women who accused the actor and Scientologist of violently sexually assaulting them at his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003.

The women testified Masterson plied them with alcohol and sometimes assaulted them as they drifted in and out of consciousness.

The dismissal of the two sick jurors and their replacement by two alternates means that the once fulsome pool of alternates in the case will dwindle to a sole replacement juror ready to serve in case of conflict or sickness.

California

Six alternate jurors were seated at the beginning of the trial, but five have now been called to action for different reasons. One alternate was seated in the jury earlier this month after attorneys and the judge agreed that one juror was falling asleep and breathing heavily as witnesses delivered testimony.

“It appears that he is either dozing off or his eyes appear to be shutting. Especially today what appear the sound of not fully snoring, but not sounds of being fully awake,” prosecutor Ariel Anson said at the time.

The juror was dismissed and replaced with an alternate.

Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

