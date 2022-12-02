As one storm subsides, another will bring much-needed rain to L.A. and snow to Sierra

As one storm subsides across California, another is on its way, bringing much needed rain to Southern California and heavy snow to the Sierra Nevada.

Most areas across Los Angeles County have so far received about a quarter-inch of rain or less Friday morning, said Rich Thompson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. Light rain and scattered showers should continue through the day across the region before fading by Friday evening, Thompson said.

More rain is on the way.

Forecasters predict rainfall totals of a quarter to three-quarters of an inch in L.A. County through Sunday night, largely concentrated in the foothills. according to the weather service. Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties could receive from 2 to 4 inches of rain this weekend.

It will be a “nice gentle kind of rain for the weekend in L.A. County,” Thompson said. Temperatures will range from the mid-50s to the low 60s over much of the weekend.

It’s still early but Los Angeles is “off to a good start” for above-normal precipitation for December, the weather service’s Oxnard bureau said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the storm blasted through the Sierra Nevada on Thursday, bringing heavy snow, rain, road closures and gusty winds, according to the weather service.

Advertisement

Initial snow reports showed 1 to 6 inches over the Sierra, and 16.5 inches over lower Lassen Peak in Lassen National Park, officials said. At least 16 ski resorts had open trails and lifts operating Friday morning, including Mammoth Mountain, Sugar Bowl Resort, Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort and Palisades Tahoe.

Snowfall updates are expected later Friday morning.

Good rainy morning!!!!



Here are three maps of the 24 hour rainfall totals across our forecast area.



Some impressive totals across #SanLuisObispo county. #cawx #larain pic.twitter.com/8qor2JP1ht — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 2, 2022

The Sacramento Valley and foothills received at least a half-inch of rain, with the upper foothills getting about 2½ inches of rain in some areas, according to the weather service. Rainfalls totals in downtown Sacramento were .56 inches, while Paradise recorded 2.40 inches and Shasta Dam 1.16 inches.

A second storm is expected to hit the Sierra early Saturday morning, said Katrina Hand with the National Weather Service in Sacramento. A winter storm watch is in effect over the Shasta County mountains, the southern Cascade Mountains and the Sierra on Friday evening through late Sunday. The heaviest amounts are expected Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon at peals above 4,000 feet, Hand said.