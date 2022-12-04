White nationalist Nick Fuentes reportedly involved in In-N-Out food fight in Hollywood

Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist working on Kanye West’s 2024 presidential campaign, was seen on camera launching a drink that hit customers early Saturday morning at an In-N-Out Burger in Hollywood, according to video shared on social media.

Fuentes reportedly got into an argument with a couple who approached him and YouTuber Sneako, according to TMZ. Witnesses told the media outlet that the food fight started when a couple threw ketchup at Fuentes.

Sneako also confirmed what witnesses said on a video he shared on Twitter, stating that Fuentes “retaliated” by throwing his Sprite soft drink, which ended up hitting random people at the burger joint. Fuentes took to Telegram to confirm he was in a food fight, stating that nobody was harmed, according to various news outlets.

The Los Angeles Police Department has no record of responding to the altercation, Officer Melissa Podany said Sunday.

Fuentes, a noted racist and Holocaust denier, recently made headlines after attending a dinner meeting with the rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and former President Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Trump said Fuentes turned up without an invitation.