Pregnant woman reportedly shot in possible road rage incident in San Bernardino
A pregnant woman was reportedly shot Thursday afternoon during a possible road rage incident in San Bernardino, authorities said.
San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a possible shooting near the intersection of Clearwater Parkway and Sycamore Creek Drive. Deputies found a woman in a vehicle, and she was taken to a hospital for a possible gunshot wound, said Mara Rodriguez, spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Department. The woman’s condition was not immediately known.
Family members told KNBC-TV Channel 4 that the woman was pregnant.
The incident appeared to have stemmed from a possible road rage incident, Rodriguez said.
Officials have not located or identified a suspect, Rodriguez said.
