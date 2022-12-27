Series of storms to usher in a wet New Year’s Eve across Southern California

After a warm Christmas weekend, the first in a series of storms is expected to hit the Los Angeles area Tuesday and early Wednesday, with additional rain likely to usher in a wet New Year’s Eve across Southern California.

The first of three storm systems is expected to travel from the coast of the Pacific Northwest and reach Northern California this morning, before spreading south to San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm will hit Los Angeles County during the evening hours, producing about 4 to 6 hours of constant rain, with rainfall amounts in the half-inch to 1-inch range, dropping higher amounts in mountainous regions. Snow levels are expected to be at or above resort levels and are expected to make travel difficult in the mountains.

Advertisement

“It’s more than a typical storm but it’s not like a big hammering storm,” said NWS forecaster Mike Wofford.

A high-pressure ridge in the Pacific warmed up the California coast for the Christmas weekend, resulting in warm and sunny weather in most of Southern California.

But sunny skies are about to turn dark. The first storm is expected to taper off in the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday before another storm is forecast to arrive early Thursday. Rainfall amounts are expected to be lighter for the second storm, with around a tenth of an inch expected for L.A. County, according to Wofford.

On Saturday, New Year’s Eve, a third storm is expected to bring widespread rain across Southern California, with amounts between 1 and 3 inches, according to the weather service. Snow levels are expected to be at about 7,000 to 8,000 feet.

The rain is expected to end by Sunday, with high temperatures in the mid- to low 60s.

The storms aren’t expected to put a significant dent in the drought for Southern California, but should be beneficial for Northern California, which is home to many of the state’s reservoirs, according to Wofford.

“Northern California is doing quite well — they’re getting more rain than we are, which is beneficial since they have reservoirs that help us out,” he said. “We’re not gonna see a big increase in our local lakes with these storms, but NorCal will, and that’s beneficial.”

The series of storms is expected to put Southern California at just about average rainfall amounts for this time of year.

“As of right now, we’re an inch behind last year, but we’re right on normal,” Wofford said. “At least we’re not falling too much behind at this point.”