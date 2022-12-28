SoCal beachgoers are warned of high ocean waves, bacteria and strong rip tides

Big waves, strong rip tides and high bacteria levels along the coast are making conditions at some Southern California beaches hazardous for the next few days.

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has announced an ocean water quality rain advisory for Los Angeles County beaches.

The surf advisory warns of “large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet with dangerous rip currents” and will remain in effect until 3 a.m. Thursday.

The warning applies to beaches in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, where the largest waves will be at West-facing beaches. The National Weather Service warned of an increased risk of drowning caused by rip currents and injuries from breaking waves.

The water quality advisory cautions beachgoers not to enter the water in the three days following rain and will last until at least Friday at 4:30 p.m. Heavy rains — like those seen across Los Angeles on Tuesday — create runoff that contains harmful bacteria, debris and chemicals.

“Elevated bacteria levels in ocean water may cause illness, especially in children and the elderly,” the Department of Public Health said in a statement.

Another storm is forecast for this weekend as the New Year approaches, raising the likelihood that the advisory will be extended.